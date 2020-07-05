VICTORIA — Former Rudder standout Sean Arnold hit a three-run homer to help the Brazos Valley Bombers to an 11-4 victory over the Victoria Generals on Sunday night at Riverside Stadium.
Arnold’s blast capped a five-run third inning to give the Bombers a 6-2 lead. Arnold added a double, walk and reached on an error, scoring three times. Kelby Weyler, Grayson Tatrow and Bryant Shellenbarger each added two hits as the first week of play ended in the Texas Collegiate League.
The Bombers (4-2) will be off Monday. The Bombers are scheduled to play Tuesday at the Frisco RoughRiders who had their weekend series canceled because members of the front office tested positive for COVID-19. The TCL will decide Frisco’s future Monday with two options — playing its home games with no fans or playing all of its games on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.