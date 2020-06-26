Brazos Valley Bombers head coach James Dillard announced Friday the hiring of Boardman Adams and Dan Drullinger to his coaching staff. Adams will be the first base and hitting coach. He is the assistant coach at McMurry University and also served as general manager for the Seaside Steelheads, Forestbrook Mallards and the Carolina Forest Crawdads summer league teams and was the head coach of the Conway Cadets and Rawlings All-Star Prospects 15U summer teams. Drullinger is the pitching coach at Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgewood, California and previously was the head coach and director of recruitment for the Austin Horns.

