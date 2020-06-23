The Brazos Valley Bombers have high aspirations for their upcoming season, starting with providing a healthy atmosphere for fans.
“Hopefully, we’ll give everybody a great, safe feeling to know that we’re aware of COVID and we’re going to keep safety at the top of our awareness,” Bombers’ owner Uri Geva said. “And we’re asking [fans] to do the best they can do also, to social distance. So together, we can have everyone have a great time at the ballpark, instead of being cooped up at their house.”
The Bombers, seeking a seventh Texas Collegiate League title in eight years, will open the season at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men. It’ll be the first of 15 scheduled home games for the Bombers who have led the TCL in attendance every year since they joined the league in 2007. They plan to do that again, even though they’ll be allowed to fill only 50% the seats because of the coronavirus.
“I think what’s going to happen is the Bombers are going to have more sellouts than we’ve ever had before, because we’ve got a limited capacity,” Geva said.
Company nights have been big in the Bombers’ first 13 seasons and Hearne’s GATX, Navasota ISD, Caldwell ISD and Baylor Scott & White are just some of the companies already with nights scheduled. On those nights, approximately only 100 seats will be available to the public, Geva said. The Bombers also will have fireworks after four games. Many of their largest crowds have been on fireworks nights.
“It sucks on a Friday night that we won’t have 2,000 people there,” Geva said. “But we’re aware of the times we live in, and we want to be safe for the fans and the spectators and their families.”
Travis Field at 50% can hold 1,100 to 1,200 fans per game, depending on seating configuration, which can vary slightly from game to game. The Bombers have social distance plans in place for every section of the park.
“We’re excited; we believe everybody is going to be understanding,” Geva said. “We have a good game plan.”
The Bombers’ 11-point COVID-19 readiness plan for games was approved by county and local health officials. Some of the measures include all Bombers employees wearing masks and also gloves (if applicable). Full-time, part-time and third-party staffers will have temperatures checked before entering the park. The Kid’s Zone and bounce house will not be open. Right now, fans won’t be required to wear masks, but Geva said that could change.
“Everybody knows how important it is to provide not just perception of safety, but true safety to our fans,” Geva said.
The Bombers also could have less concession items.
“We’ve got to keep inventory separated, making sure we have safeguards,” Geva said. “And the [customer] lines are going to flow in a different way than we’ve done [in the past]. We are doing everything and then some for the COVID-19 awareness.”
The league, originally scheduled to start May 28, was delayed because of the coronavirus. The TCL announced in April its returning five teams would play a 24-game schedule starting on July 3. But the TCL earlier this month was able to partner with five minor league organizations to create a 10-team, 30-game schedule with all teams playing 15 home and 15 road games. The one-time novel season was made possible by Minor League Baseball being on a hiatus because of COVID-19. That allowed the Amarillo Sod Dogs, Amarillo Sod Squad, Tulsa Drillers, Frisco RoughRiders, San Antonio Flying Chanclas and Hairy Men to join the Acadiana Cane Cutters, Victoria Generals, Texarkana Twins and Bombers, with the Baton Rouge Rougarou taking the season off.
The Bombers are scheduled to play 30 home games in 34 days. It will be the first semblance of a sporting season in Bryan-College Station since all spring sports were put on hold in mid-March and then canceled by COVID-19. Travis Field was the venue for the College Summer Baseball Invitational on June 4-6, a four-team, six-game event with no fans. There also were 96 girls softball teams in town last weekend for the 8th Annual Texas State Championships & Southwest Regional Showcase with friends and family in the stands. Little Leagues also are underway.
•
NOTES — Season tickets are available for $60. Individual game tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the gate. … The Bombers are trying to make all ticket purchases paperless to limit personal contact. “Even if you show up to the ballpark [to buy a ticket], we’re going to teach how to get your ticket on your mobile device,” said Geva, adding they will have a few printed tickets for those with flip phones. … Geva said they are adding entertainment items to the schedule daily.
