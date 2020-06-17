The Brazos Valley Bombers have promoted assistant coach James Dillard to head coach this season.
Dillard, who coaches the Bryan Vikings, served as an assistant with the Bombers the last two seasons.
The defending champion Bombers will open the season against Round Rock at 7:05 p.m. June 30 at Travis Field. For tickets, call 979-779-PLAY or visit www.bvbombers.com online.
