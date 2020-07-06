The Brazos Valley Bombers have an unexpected three-day break after the Texas Collegiate League canceled their series this week at the Frisco RoughRiders for health reasons.
Frisco, one of six new teams in the summer wooden-bat league, canceled its weekend series against the Amarillo Sod Squad at Frisco’s Dr Pepper Ballpark after a member of the RoughRiders’ front office exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, which later led to positive cases.
The TCL initially on Monday decided Frisco would cancel its series with the Bombers and play its last three home series on the road. But the league later opted to allow the RoughRiders to play those series as scheduled at Dr Pepper Ballpark, but with no fans. Frisco has a nine-game, 10-day road trip starting Friday that will give it extra time, if needed, to prepare for those nine home games.
TCL president Uri Geva, who also owns the BV Bombers and Texarkana Twins, said it wasn’t an easy decision but one that was given a lot of thought as the initial conference call took approximately two hours.
Frisco’s office personnel who tested positive didn’t have contact with the baseball side and the ballpark was deemed safe and sanitary, but RoughRiders president and general manager Andy Milovich said Friday in a release that not playing the games against the Sod Squad was the right call.
The Bombers, who were scheduled to be in Frisco on Tuesday through Thursday, will next play against Acadiana at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Travis Field.
“We knew going into this condensed season that everything is fluid and that we have an obligation to the communities where we play, and the responsibility of keeping our players safe,” TCL commissioner Brian Nelson said “The players are excited to be able to showcase their skills, and understand the importance of continuing to have a safe season, while mediating risk in every possible way.”
The RoughRiders last three scheduled home series are against Tulsa (July 21-23), Texarkana (July 24-26) and the Amarillo Sod Dogs (July 31-Aug. 2).
Frisco opened the season by losing two of three at the Tulsa Drillers, who along with the Amarillo Sod Dogs, Amarillo Sod Squad, San Antonio Flying Chanclas and Round Rock Hairy Men are playing in the TCL because there is no minor league baseball this summer because of the coronavirus.
The TCL, because of COVID-19, has been reduced to a 30-game regular season. The top two teams in each division will advance to a best-of-3 divisional series starting Aug. 4 with the winners meeting Aug. 8.
The Bombers (4-2), defending TCL champs, and the Chanclas (4-2) lead the South Division, one game up on Round Rock and the Victoria Generals. The Drillers (4-2) and Sod Dogs (4-2) lead the North.
