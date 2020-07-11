The Brazos Valley Bombers bullpen was bullish on the Acadiana Cane Cutters in a 6-2 victory Saturday night at Travis Field.
The Bombers relief pitchers didn’t allow a run in the last six and two-third innings with Logan Teske, Zach Poe, Luke Bailey, Logan Bell and Jake Brinley combining to allow only two hits. It was almost a repeat of Friday night’s 5-1 victory when five relievers combined for six shutout innings.
The Bombers (6-2), the defending Texas Collegiate League champs, won their third straight series to open the wooden-bat summer league that started late because of the coronavirus. The Cane Cutters (3-7), coming off a two-game sweep of San Antonio in which they allowed only a run, couldn’t match the Bombers on the mound.
The South-Division leading Bombers took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the fourth. Kelby Weyler delivered a single to tie the game and Taylor Smith’s double gave the Bombers the lead. The Bombers tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the eighth on Smith’s triple and Wesley Faison’s single.
The Cane Cutters scored in the first inning for the second straight game with Payton Lejeune’s single scoring Trace Henry who had a leadoff single.
Acadiana regained the lead in the third without a hit, getting a pair of walks and two hit batters. The Cane Cutters, though, grounded into a double play on a 3-1 pitch from Teske with the bases loaded to end the inning.
The Bombers tied it in the second. Texas A&M’s Bryce Blaum, playing in his second game of the season, walked, stole second, took third on Caden Homniok’s single and scored on Adam Bland’s sacrifice fly. Homniok, who snapped an 0 for 16 skid on Friday, had a pair of hits as the Bombers had 15. Blaum also had two hits, while Smith added three.
The three-game series between the two ends at 7:05 p.m, Sunday.
•
NOTES — The Bombers had 748 fans at Friday’s game which was the first fireworks game of the season. A similar crowd watched another mid-game fireworks on Saturday. … College Station superintendent Mike Martindale threw out the ceremonial first pitch twice. His first attempt was errant, earning a few playful boos from the fans. Martindale motioned that he wanted a second chance and fired in a strike, earning applause.
