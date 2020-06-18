The Brazos Valley Bombers signed four Texas State baseball players, the defending Texas Collegiate League champions announced Thursday.
The foursome includes two returning Bombers — pitchers Dontae Woodard and Tristan Stivors — and two newcomers in infielder Wesley Faison and pitcher Trevis Sundgren.
Woodard led the Bombers in innings pitched last season with 44 1/3 while posting a 2.03 ERA. He also played in the TCL All-Star Game.
Stivors will be playing his third season with the Bombers. He threw 14 1/3 innings with a 1.84 ERA last season. He posted a 1.17 ERA over 7 2/3 innings as a junior this season at Texas State.
Faison led Texas State with a .352 batting average this season, hitting 15 home runs and driving in 15 runs as a junior.
Sundgren went 1-1 over 22 2/3 innings with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts for the Bobcats this season as a junior.
The Bombers will open the season against Round Rock at 7:05 p.m. June 30 at Travis Field. For tickets, call 979-779-PLAY or visit www.bvbombers.com online.
