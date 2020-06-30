It was a big night at Travis Field on Tuesday night with the Brazos Valley Bombers and their fans both successfully practicing social distancing.
The Bombers cruised to a 9-4 victory over the Round Rock Hairy Men in a Texas Collegiate League opener.
The defending champion Bombers took the lead with a five-run fourth inning. They added runs in the fifth and sixth innings and cruised to victory, much to the delight of the crowd who were equally spread throughout the stadium, practicing social distancing under state and local health rules because of the coronavirus.
The Bombers were aggressive throughout the game with 11 hits, four walks and two hit batters. Round Rock also made four errors.
Caden Homnick and Kelby Weyler each had three hits for the Bombers with Jeffery David and Wesley Faison adding two each. Relief pitcher John Cheatwood threw three scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing two hits.
The Bombers batted around in the fourth inning for a 6-2 lead. Round Rock starter Zach Heaton, coming off a perfect inning, couldn’t get an out in the frame. The Bombers’ Sam Thompson earned a walk by fouling off a pair of two-strike pitches, and Faison, Weyler and Homnick followed with singles for a 3-2 lead. Round Rock reliever Kaden Dydalewicz didn’t fare better as he allowed an RBI single by David and walked Manny Garcia with the bases loaded.
The Bombers added a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth, getting help from the Hairy Men who committed an error in each inning.
Round Rock, one of six new teams in the league, had the lead twice. Jared McKenzie opened the game by reaching on an infield hit. He scored on a line drive up the right-center field alley by Houston catcher Drake Osborne, who tripped over first base and had to leave the game.
Bombers’ starting pitcher Bryce Miller bounced back to strike out the next three batters. The right-hander, who wants to make the transition from closer to starting pitcher at Texas A&M, had a quick second inning as the Bombers turned the first of three double plays.
The Bombers tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the second on three straight hits, the last an infield single by Homnick that third baseman Estaban Cardoza threw away, which allowed the run to score.
The Hairy Men regained the lead in the third as Cardoza and McKenzie greeted Bombers’ reliever Zach Poe with back-to-back singles.
Round Rock added two runs in the ninth on Cole Turney’s double.
The teams will play again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
