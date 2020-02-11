The Brazos Valley Bombers will host the first Brazos JUCO Classic from Friday through Sunday at Travis Field, featuring 12 games between six Texas junior colleges.
Blinn will play Paris at 4 p.m. Friday, followed by a 7 p.m. game against Weatherford. The Bucs also will play a pair of seven-inning games Saturday against Howard at 4:30 p.m. and Navarro at 7.
Wharton College also will be playing in the season-opening showcase.
Brazos JUCO Classic
All games at Travis Field; Saturday games are seven innings
Friday
Paris vs. Wharton, 10 a.m.
Wharton vs. Weatherford, 1 p.m.
Blinn vs. Paris, 4 p.m.
Weatherford vs. Blinn, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Howard vs. Paris, 9 a.m.
Weatherford vs. Navarro, 11:30 a.m.
Paris vs. Weatherford, 2 p.m.
Blinn vs. Howard, 4:30 p.m.
Navarro vs. Blinn, 7 p.m.
Sunday
Wharton vs. Howard, 10 a.m.
Howard vs. Navarro, 1 p.m.
Navarro vs. Wharton, 4 p.m.
