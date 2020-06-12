The Brazos Valley Bombers will open the Texas Collegiate League season against Round Rock at 7:05 p.m. June 30 at Travis Field.
Round Rock is one of six teams added to the wooden-bat league this year through a partnership with five minor league organizations. Round Rock and two Amarillo teams along with Frisco, San Antonio and Tulsa will join four returning TCL teams in a 10-team, two-division league for a season shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Returning TCL team Texarkana will be in the North division with Frisco, Tulsa and two Amarillo teams. Round Rock and San Antonio will be in the South, joining returning TCL teams Acadiana, Victoria and Brazos Valley. The Baton Rouge Rougarou, which joined the TCL last season, won’t field a team this year but return in 2021.
The defending champion Bombers will play three home games against Round Rock before traveling to Victoria for three games (July 3-5). Brazos Valley also will host the Acadiana Cane Cutters (July 10-12), Frisco (July 14-16), San Antonio (July 24-25) and the Victoria Generals (July 31-Aug. 2).
All teams will play 15 home and 15 road games. The league will not play on Mondays.
The TCL’s best-of-3 division playoff series between the top two teams in each division will be Aug. 4-6 with a single championship game on Aug. 8.
The TCL’s 17th season will feature the new twist with the addition of minor league ballparks because of COVID-19.
“The opportunity to give our communities in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana some normalcy through America’s past time is a true honor and a blessing for the TCL,” TCL president Uri Geva said.
Geva is also owner of the Bombers, who won the league from 2013-17, and the Texarkana Twins, who joined the league in 2017. Geva’s company, Clutch Entertainment, also owns the Rougarou, which replaced the Texas Marshals last year to keep it a five-team league.
