The opportunistic Brazos Valley Bombers showed why they’ve won six of the last seven Texas College League titles in a 6-3 victory over the Round Rock Hairy Men on Wednesday night at Travis Field.
The Bombers scored four runs in the first inning despite have only one hit as they took advantage of four walks. The only ball to leave the infield was a throwing error by catcher Cody Vannoy on a stolen base by Bryant Shellenbarger that allowed the fourth run to score.
The Hairy Men, one of six new TCL teams, made it a competitive game by scoring three runs in the third. But Round Rock was back in the giving mood in the fifth. Brazos Valley leadoff hitter Kelby Weyler reached when Round Rock’s shortstop booted a routine grounder. Weyler scored a batter later on Manny Garcia’s double. A good relay throw would have retired Weyler, but the errant throw easily allowed Garcia to reach third, and he later scored on Grayson Tatrow’s sacrifice fly.
The Bombers’ bullpen had a super night led by Zachary Griggs, who struck out four and allowed just one hit over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He retired the last seven batters he faced. Fellow right-hander Logan Bell followed with two hitless innings, striking out two and walking two, the first ending Brazos Valley’s string of retiring 11 straight Round Rock batters. Jack Brinley added two scoreless innings, allowing one hit. He struck out three, pushing the bullpen’s total to nine as the Bombers won despite having only three hits.
Bombers’ starter Travis Hester, a former College Station all-state pitcher, didn’t allow a hit in the first two innings but couldn’t make it out of the third. He was touched for five hits, two of them infield singles. His defense didn’t help him with throwing errors on both of those hits to start the inning.
An opposite-field double by Round Rock’s River Town cut Brazos Valley’s lead to 4-2, and he scored on a passed ball to make it a one-run game with Ryan Hernandez at the plate. Hernandez eventually singled, and Hester was lifted after 51 pitches.
The right-handed Hester didn’t pitch at Arkansas the last two seasons because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm that required Tommy John surgery. He has transferred to Baylor.
“It felt great to be back on the mound tonight, a few jitters,” Hester said on the KZNE postgame show, adding that he appreciated having family and friends there. “It was special.”
Round Rock right-hander Jacob Ashkinos, who is from Baylor, threw three hitless innings with four strikeouts to give the Hairy Men a chance.
The Bombers, who won the season opener 9-4 on Tuesday, will go for the series sweep at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.
