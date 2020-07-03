VICTORIA — Kelby Weyler and Grayson Tatrow each went 2 for 5, and Logan Teske and Zach Poe each threw three solid innings to lead the Brazos Valley Bombers to a 7-3 victory over the Victoria Generals on Friday in Texas Collegiate League play.
Brazos Valley scored two runs in the top of the first inning and led throughout, though Victoria got within 3-2 with a run in the third. The Bombers scored runs in the fifth and sixth to expand their lead to 5-2 and cruised from there.
The Bombers and Generals are set to play again Saturday and Sunday at 7:05 p.m. each night.
