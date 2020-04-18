The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC has canceled its fourth season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ultimately, it is clear that in order to stay true to our core values and to act in the best interest of everyone involved with the club, including players, staff, host families, supporters and sponsors alike, we must withdraw from the 2020 season,” team president Uri Geva said on the club’s website Friday.
The players were scheduled to report May 11. The season was scheduled to start May 22 with the last regular-season game July 12.
BV Cavalry FC competes in the United Soccer League 2’s Mid-South Division. It has won the last two league titles.
