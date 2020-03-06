The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC is going local.
The United Soccer League 2 soccer team is ending its three-year association with the Houston Dynamo but will remain in USL 2’s Mid South Division.
“It was a wonderful relationship, obviously, the talent they could supply, winning the division over and over,” Cavalry owner Uri Geva. “But there were some challenges you couldn’t overcome because of the distance.”
The Cavalry’s day-to-day operations will mirror the Brazos Valley Bombers, who also are owned and operated by Geva and his company, Clutch Media. The Bombers are preparing for their 14th season in the Texas Collegiate League.
“[The Cavalry] wasn’t very local, and we know the local part has been one of the reasons the Brazos Valley Bombers have been so successful,” Geva said. “You have the local kids who grow up and they became Bombers. And with the Aggies [on the team], you have a big, local presence.”
That’s helped in marketing the six-time champion Bombers, who have led the TCL in attendance every year. Geva wants the Cavalry to build on the success it had on the field under the Dynamo but be a more visible part of the community.
“That was a challenge with the Dynamo,” Geva said. “The practices were in Houston. Now the practices will be here at Travis Field. We’ll have some open practices, so that kids can come and practice with the Cavalry, so we can really build that community feel to it. The players can be out making community appearances and really be part of Bryan-College Station instead of just playing in Bryan-College Station.”
The Bombers have signed players who played at local and area high school teams, something that could start happening with the Cavalry.
Geva also went local with the hire of Gareth Glick as head coach. Glick, who graduated from Texas A&M in 2003, has been with the United States Olympic Development Program. He was head coach at Willis seven seasons and Oak Ridge for six, making eight playoff appearances.
“He understands our mission of trying to develop and grow the sport of soccer in the Brazos Valley community,” Geva said at Thursday’s press conference. “This season more than ever the Cavalry are all about being local, and there’s nothing more local than having an Aggie lead our program.”
Glick joined the U.S. Olympic Development Program as a South Texas Youth Soccer Association staff coach in 2010. He became the senior boys coach in 2014 and in 2019 was named the director of player development.
“This is a great opportunity for me to get back in coaching,” Glick said. “I kind of oversee player identification, player development in South Texas, so this is an opportunity to get back into full-time coaching while still doing that with my other full-time job. It’s kind of fun.”
The 39-year-old said he missed the locker room environment on a daily basis.
“When they called it was a great opportunity to get back in it, obviously in a city I’m connected with and still have family here, which is really cool,” Glick said.
Glick and his staff are in the process of putting together this year’s team via their network of contacts.
“The Dynamo took care of everything on the technical side of it for the team,” Geva said, adding that all team business now will be decided locally. “The Dynamo relationship was an affiliation. Our license, our franchise is in the USL League 2, so nothing changes in that regard. The league is happy for us. They trust our judgment of what’s best for Bryan-College Station and what’s best for the Cavalry.”
•
NOTES — The Cavalry’s players will report May 11 and the team’s first game is May 22 against Texas United at 7:30 p.m. at Travis Field. ... The Cavalry will use host families for its players, a program that’s been success for the Bombers. ... The Cavalry went 10-0-4 in the regular season last year. It beat SC United Bantams from Columbia, South Carolina, 3-0 in the conference semifinals before losing in the finals to South Georgia Tormenta FC 5-1. ... Glick has hired Zane Barnes as his first assistant. Barnes is Humble Atascocita’s girls coach.
