Six former Brazos Valley high school players and a former Texas A&M player will play in this weekend’s Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational at Travis Field.
Texas Tech sophomore pitcher Hunter Dobbins and Incarnate Word senior outfielder Sean Arnold are former Rudder all-staters who will be playing in the Thursday through Saturday event. Former College Station pitchers include Dallas Baptist senior MacGregor Hines, Stephen F. Austin junior Reece Easterling and sophomore Travis Hester, who are all right-handers, along with Wake Forest freshman Austin Teel, a left-hander. Hester, who was a redshirt freshman this past season at Arkansas, is in the NCAA transfer portal. Also included in the 84-player roster is Angelo State junior first baseman Aaron Walters who played his first two seasons at A&M.
The players will practice Tuesday and Wednesday before being divided into teams for the first live collegiate baseball since mid-March when everything was canceled because of COVID-19.
The tournament includes players from the Southeastern, Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Pac-12 Conferences. It had hoped to include an A&M player or two.
“Obviously, as an Aggie Alumnus I was disappointed to learn we were not able to secure some of the great talent at A&M,” organizer Uri Geva said. “However, just as multiple other schools made specific health related decisions for their student-athletes, we understand and respect the Aggie coaching staff and look forward to having the Aggie players join the Bombers in July.”
One of the concerns was for pitchers who haven’t seen action in more than two months, thus the CSBI brought in 45 pitchers.
The players and tournament officials will be quarantined for the duration of the event, which will have no fans.
The six games are available via pay-per-view for $59.95 for all or $19.98 for each. A portion of the retail price of each subscription will be donated to the nonprofit organization No Kid Hungry.
