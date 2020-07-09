The Brazos Valley Bombers will open a three-game Texas Collegiate League series against the Acadiana Cane Cutters at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Travis Field. There will be fireworks afterward.
The Bombers (4-2) haven’t played since a 10-3 victory over Victoria on Monday. The Bombers’ three-game series at Frisco was canceled for health concerns after front office personnel tested positive for the coronavirus. The Frisco RoughRiders will be at the Amarillo Sod Dogs on Friday.
Bombers shortstop Kelby Weyler and Round Rock Hairy Men pitcher Jacob Ashkinos were named the South Division players of the week for the TCL’s first week. Weyler, from Lamar, was 14-for-28 batting
