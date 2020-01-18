Bremond senior running back JT Anthony and Brazos Christian senior quarterback Bryce Steel earned the Built Ford Tough Player of the Year awards for their respective classifications in a ceremony in Frisco on Saturday.
Anthony was named the honoree for Class 2A after rushing for 2,203 yards and 37 touchdowns in leading the Tigers to the 2A Division II state quarterfinals, where they fell 35-28 to Falls City. In the regional round, Anthony rushed for 249 yards and five touchdowns in an overtime victory over Flatonia. Anthony earned the 2A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for a Week 9 win over Chilton, when he carried 41 times for 373 yards and six TDs, completed 3 of 5 passes for 71 yards and recorded 10 tackles, including two TFLs.
Steel earned the award for private schools for a stellar senior campaign in which he passed for 3,685 yards and 48 touchdowns while completing 66.7% of his passes with 11 interceptions. He spread the ball around, producing two 1,300-yard receivers in Jacob Smith and Trevor Collins and a 500-yard receiver in Ryan Burtin. Steel won the Player of the Week award in Week 5 after completing 24 of 26 passes for 411 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the Eagles to a TD on each possession in a 69-7 win over Conroe Northside Homeschool.
Anderson-Shiro senior running back Zacarrius Haynes was under consideration for the 3A Player of the Year award, which went to senior running back La-Jathan Allen of Paul Pewitt, which reached the 3A Division II state title game. Haynes won the Player of the Week award in Week 2 after rushing for 400 yards and six TDs on 19 carries in a 40-21 win over Leon.
