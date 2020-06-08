Twenty-four hours into my stay at the quarantine hotel for the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, I reached an initial conclusion.
This isn’t going to work.
Since players arrived at the College Station Hilton on Monday and had a six-inch musket rod shoved up their nose, every Generation Z athlete was sequestered in their room, with only gaming consoles, cell phones and roommates to keep their stereotypical constant need for entertainment satisfied.
One day of practice was canceled and the second was pushed to 8 p.m. while everyone in the “Bryan bubble” waited for COVID-19 test results. Schedules were fluid, travel to the field was difficult and the Texas summer gave no favors to players taking midday batting practice.
And, yet, most answered the question, “Was it worth it?’ in the same way as Central Connecticut State pitcher and outfielder Buddy Dewaine.
“This was one of the best baseball experiences I’ve ever had, and I was happy to be a part of it,” he said at the conclusion of the event.
Sure, most aspects of the week-long showcase tournament had all the hallmarks of a college road trip, the players echoed, but the weight they put on this event made it different — and historic — in their eyes.
Over the right-field fence of Travis Field lay dormant Bryan United Little League fields, unheard of for a weekend in early June. The same could be said for the big league parks in Houston, Arlington and every Major League Baseball city across the country.
For one strange, pandemic-driven weekend in June 2020, the only live baseball played in the United States was in little Bryan, Texas, and that resonated with the players who were given the opportunity to take part in the event.
“We’re the only ones playing in the whole country right now.” Dewaine said. “I mean, that’s a really big thing. We’re the first ones to play in two or three months, and we all have the same goals here. We all want to play at the next level.”
On paper, the field of players lacked some luster. A much smaller number of Power Five players than expected signed up. The roster was dotted with arrows, signifying plenty of collegiate journeymen hoping to find a fresh start in a new program. Some had yet to find that new home.
From a baseball competition standpoint, that is exactly what the tournament needed. Few on the roster came without something to prove — whether that be landing a new college home via the NCAA transfer portal, making a first appearance since injury or hoping to attract the eye of a major league scout. This was not a group that had many guarantees ahead in the future.
Each game was played with the effort of the NCAA tournament regionals that should have graced televisions across the country this weekend. Multiple come-from-behind ninth innings and tie ballgames proved their desire. It wasn’t the road to Omaha, but these games finished with much-watch baseball.
Credit goes to Brazos Valley Bombers’ coach Brian Nelson and Bryan High School head coach James Dillard, the men most responsible for fielding the week’s roster. While many Power Five coaches shut them out over various health concerns, they managed to compile a roster of guys who could not only play an entertaining brand of baseball, but were overwhelmingly young men of high character.
And that is why, from a baseball perspective, the CSBI was a huge success.
Each morning, as players and staff gathered for breakfast or lunch, there were never any rumblings or chuckles about players sneaking off into the night for food or fun. The rules of the bubble were strict, no one was to leave the hotel for any reason other than traveling to and from the ballpark at designated times. Baseball meant enough to these players that those rules were not difficult to follow.
With limited resources of entertainment, the players were forced to do what most in the world can no longer fathom. Players put down their phones and engaged in conversations that ranged from various baseball routines at their programs to the protests occurring around the world, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The players took the words of coach LaTroy Hawkins, a 21-year Major League pitcher, to heart, when he asked them to get to know those whom they were around, especially people with different backgrounds. In just three days, the chemistry on pieced-together teams was uncanny.
Team Independence, coached by Jorge Hernandez, a veteran coach in the Miami Marlins’ organization, boasted a roster that represented at least six different countries. And yet, these players left the tournament calling each other “brother.”
“It’s [something to cherish],” San Jose State first baseman Ruben Ibarra said. ‘You learn a lot of what guys’ background is and the outcome of where they came from and why they are here today and why they are playing the game and want to get to the next level.”
It took a while for players and coaches to clear the field after games had been completed in the early morning hours Sunday. Some didn’t know when the next time their feet would feel the diamond. Mostly, people wanted to take pictures and thank those around them for what they said was an experience of a lifetime.
Was the CSBI a success for fans? The tournament generated buzz on Twitter while Thursday night’s ESPN2 broadcast drew national attention, thanks to the efforts of event organizer Uri Geva. But otherwise, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown many they can live and find outlets in entertainment other than sport.
For those playing between the lines, it meant so much more. For those imparting wisdom on this younger generation — in both baseball and life — the message rang loud and clear in coach Drew Sutton’s final words
“Take this stuff back to where you’re from and do some good,” he said.
