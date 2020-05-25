There’s a different ring when an iPhone makes a FaceTime call — equal parts more digital and exciting.
After the short answering jingle, the face of Jacob Shaffer appears on the screen.
My friendship with Shaffer was forged 20 years ago through many a mound visit on baseball diamonds across Dallas. Shaffer was a pitcher with a filthy curveball. My job was to wear padding and convince the future collegiate stud the bender wasn’t the best idea in a 3-1 count. He usually proved me wrong.
Following suit, most conversations over the last two decades have been text messages that revolved around sports.
This one was different.
The worldwide spread of COVID-19 took something that has been the foundation of lives for so many: the daily hope that the next game will be the one to change everything for the home team, ultimately leading to trophies, medals, banners and rings. It also made the conversations and debates over these matters exponentially more difficult (a reality not lost on any sports journalist around the world). As one Texas A&M coach I chatted with recently said, the last two months have been an exercise in fighting boredom.
However, for all that this pandemic has taken, rattling our daily lives in ways both tedious and traumatic, it has provided us with a break from distraction to engage in real conversation.
It’s a perspective that has been embraced by the A&M volleyball team over the last few months.
“Even the girls say talking about anything besides volleyball instantly makes an impact, because it’s either families, friends or something happening socially,” A&M volleyball coach Bird Kuhn said. “Right now it’s a pretty low key time, so it’s really challenging to have those conversations, but they’re really focusing on that. So, I think it’s actually a pretty unique situation and a good time to focus on that connection, especially when we’re not around each other.”
I’ve found that true in my own experience since the pandemic started. Much of the discourse I have engaged in over the last two months has been more lasting than any championship pennant or thrilling overtime win.
In the four years I have lived in Bryan-College Station, I have never had the quantity of quality relationships as I have developed over the last two months, forged one Zoom game night at at time. Although most of the individuals who were present in the video conference worked in sports, conversations about athletics have been kept to a minimum. Discussions of friendships, relationships, sociology, psychology and religion have prevailed, forming much deeper bonds than any scoreboard can create. I’m learning what makes those around me tick, and I am a better friend and person for it.
In the minutes after Shaffer answered that phone call, I learned he had been a few hours away from the novel coronavirus’ epicenter in China just a few months before the beginning of the pandemic. What a relief to know he, along with his amazing wife and two beautiful daughters are safe. We laughed about old times, discussed the future and caught up on lives that were so close years ago, but now are lived in Chicago and the Brazos Valley. We might have discussed our golf handicaps for a few minutes, his much better than mine, but that was it. The rest were issues of real substance.
Every time the A&M beat media have gathered on a Zoom press conference since the pandemic began, a small moment has typically been taken to check in on many in the call. There has been a special sense of humanity between interviewers and interviewees that sometimes isn’t observed out of concern for time, and those moments have been special.
Sports are important. They have provided me a fulfilling and exciting career and give much needed relief from the hectic lives of fans. They bring people together and provide countless memories. Soon enough, they will be back and the conversations and debates will rage on as if they had never been absent.
However, until the time things are back to normal on the grass, dirt or hardwood, let’s utilize this time for something positive — getting to know those around us on a deeper level, where compassion and empathy are at the forefront.
In the end, our tailgates will return much closer and larger than any season prior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.