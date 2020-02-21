The celebration on the plane ride back from Alabama was a lively one for the Aggies on Wednesday after they earned a 74-68 road victory in Southeastern Conference men’s basketball play.
In a video posted on his Twitter account, A&M senior guard Wendell Mitchell called it their most impressive win of the season based on the amount of fight the team displayed.
It also pushed the Aggies’ SEC record to 7-6, leaving them tied for seventh in the conference standings. So for a team that even their coach said would not be favored in any SEC conference game this season, has the Aggies’ performance reached its peak?
Mitchell said no.
“You don’t want to peak right now,” Mitchell said. “You want to peak at the right time. I feel like good teams are starting to peak and the best teams are continuing to get better.”
Sure, there’s always time to follow head coach Buzz Williams’ favorite hashtag, #GetBetter, but if A&M has postseason aspirations, it can’t wait to peak.
With an overall record of 13-12 and a NET ranking of 125th, any chance of an NCAA tournament bid would have to come by way of an automatic bid for winning the SEC tournament. But an NIT berth could still be within grasp.
To be in that conversation, A&M needs to win at least three of its final five games and one in the conference tournament for good measure.
While the NIT technically removed the requirement that teams have at least a .500 record to be eligible in 2017, the selection committee has not picked a team with a losing record since. Last season, Texas earned an at-large bid with a 16-16 record but held a NET ranking of 38th.
Improving to two games over .500 would help the Aggies cover up their dreadfully low NET ranking.
There is some hope for that as well. Three of A&M’s final five opponents are ranked in the top 30 in the NET: No. 22 Kentucky, No. 28 Auburn and No. 30 LSU. Wins over any of those squads would give A&M a significant NET boost, especially the road games against Auburn and LSU.
A&M’s home matchup with Mississippi State (17-9, 8-5) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday is a must win, along with the season-ending home game against Arkansas.
If A&M can’t climb over .500, its season likely would end after the conference tournament. Paying to play in the CBI doesn’t fit Williams’ style of program building.
With such importance weighing on each remaining game, the Aggies will have to play their best basketball of the season. The fact that they’re heading into the toughest stretch of their conference schedule only magnifies the need.
Williams said he isn’t sure what the peak would be for this squad considering how low it dipped earlier this season. But he also said A&M is starting to show some hunger for success.
“I think our team has, to some degree in the most humble way, has gotten tired of everybody saying we’re not any good,” Williams said. “It’s kind of like that dog in the neighborhood that’s chained up. Eventually that dog is going to snap that chain and that bully that keeps saying, ‘Ha, ha, ha,’ that bully is going to get bit.”
Has A&M reached its apex? The truth will be told, one way or another, by a weak link.
