The Bryan baseball team lost to Hutto 4-2 to wrap up play in the Brazos Valley Invitational with a 2-2 record Saturday.
Bryan’s Eric Perez allowed three runs on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts over six innings. Logan Freeman led the Vikings at the plate, going 3 for 3 and scoring a run. Noah Garcia went 1 for 1 with a run scored, and Mason Housley was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Stone Farris also drove in a run for Bryan.
Bryan beat Huntsville 2-1 and lost to Willis 9-1 on Friday. Freeman struck out 10 over five innings against Huntsville, with Marco Sanchez earning the win in relief. Freeman also went 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Hunter Zaragoza went 1 for 2 with two runs scored. Farris went 1 for 2, and Mason Ruiz drove in a run.
