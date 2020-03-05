KILLEEN — The Bryan baseball team beat Harker Heights 11-8 and Fort Worth Boswell 3-1 on Thursday at the Killeen tournament.
Bryan rallied from an 8-1 deficit to beat Harker Heights. The Vikings’ Andre DeJesus earned the win throwing two scoreless innings in relief of Mason Ruiz.
Bryan’s Logan Freeman threw a no-hitter against Boswell, striking out 16 while walking three. Mason Housley hit a pinch hit, RBI single in the sixth to drive in the game-winning run.
The Vikings will face Killeen Ellison at 10 a.m. Saturday in the tournament.
