BASTROP — The Bryan baseball team lost to Austin LBJ 3-2 and shut out Hutto 2-0 with Logan Freeman throwing a no-hitter Thursday at the Central Texas Invitational.
Against LBJ, Freeman went 2 for 3. Mason Ruiz took the loss, allowing three runs (one earned). March Sanchez threw three shutout innings, and Andre DeJesus threw one shutout inning for the Vikings.
Freeman struck out 15 and walked two against Hutto for his second straight no-hitter. Bryan took the lead with two runs in the fifth inning.
With Bryan ISD canceling classes through March 20 due to the coronavirus, the Vikings (7-3) will not compete in the rest of the tournament and will be off until March 24 when it returns to District 14-6A play barring any changes to the schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.