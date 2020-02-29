The Bryan baseball team opened the Brazos Valley Invitational with an 8-1 win over Temple on Thursday. Mason Ruiz earned the win for the Vikings, striking out 13 while allowing just one run on three hits over 6 2/3 innings.
TRENDING NOW
-
Right-hand man: Jamie McNeilly a crucial piece of Texas A&M men's basketball program
-
Final home game a big one for No. 12 Aggie women's basketball team
-
College Station girls basketball team adjusts to beat Rudder, advance to regional tournament
-
Aggie men's basketball team sizzles in win over Bulldogs
-
Three A&M Consolidated wrestlers finish season on final day of state meet
Latest Local Offers
GUTTERS Most experienced in the Brazos Valley. 20+yrs exp. Free Est. CROSS CONSTRUCTION &…
FREE Estimate & Inspection with Photo Report! Insurance Loss is our Specialty All Types …
A1 ALL BRIGHT PAINTING 37 years exper. Painting, Drywall, Remodeling, Carpentry, Insured. Cr…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.