KILLEEN — The Bryan baseball team beat Killeen Ellison 6-2 and Lampasas 2-0 on Saturday at the Killeen tournament, going 4-0 at the event.
Bryan’s Andre DeJesus earned the win against Ellison, while Noah Garcia went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Jack Blackburn and Logan Freeman each had a hit and two RBIs.
Bryan’s Eric Perez threw a shutout against Lampasas, allowing five hits and a walk with four strikeouts to earn the victory. Freeman went 1 for 2 with an RBI and run scored, while Hunter Zaragoza had a hit and scored a run and Blackburn went 1 for 3.
Bryan (6-2) will face Austin LBJ and Hutto at the Central Texas Invitational in Hutto on Thursday.
