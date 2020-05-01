The Bryan baseball team honored its six seniors with a celebration on Friday in the place they miss the most — Viking Field.
On what would have been their District 14-6A season finale against Cypress Woods, the Vikings’ seniors — Noah Garcia, Hunter Zaragoza, Logan Freeman, Matt Valerius, Deion Johnson and Dylan Benson — were escorted to home plate by their family and coaches with their jersey numbers painted on the field.
While some high schools opted for drive-thru Senior Nights, Bryan head coach James Dillard said he wanted to spend one last time on the field with his senior class.
“They always put their needs behind the teams needs, and they did everything I could’ve asked of them,” Dillard said. “They did it with class and dignity, and that was huge. They were big leaders for our guys, and I think that’s going to be their biggest impact is the way they lead.”
The six-man senior squad helped lead the Vikings to a 7-3 record, winning their last game with a no-hitter by Freeman. Bryan had high hopes for the 2020 season after going through several years of turbulence. With a strong start to the season and 14-6A play just a few days away when coronavirus cancellations set in, returning to the field was a bittersweet moment for the seniors.
“It’s been difficult not to be out here when we were having that taste of being good and clicking as a team,” Freeman said, “then getting it taken away right after a game we played and won and then we can’t go back the next day to the tournament because everything is getting shut down.”
For shortstop Zaragoza, driving to the stadium Friday had a bittersweet feel to it.
“It brought a lot of memories back,” Zaragoza said. “Even though it’s only been a month it sucks not being on the field. Being out here for the past three or four years, it taught me a lot of lessons on and off the baseball field.”
Dillard said it will be hard to replace the seniors, who grew up with him during his first three years at Bryan, but he fully expects his team to be jumping at the chance to start next season.
As the players made their way from the visitors dugout to home plate, their favorite baseball memories, future plans and advice to underclassman were played over the loud speaker. Zaragoza and Valerius will remember the bus rides after a win, while some will remember key moments like Freeman’s back-to-back no-hitters this season, Benson’s clutch catches throughout the years or Johnson’s base hit that drove in a game-winning run during their junior year. But the Vikings’ advice to underclassman was the same across the board — don’t take anything for granted.
“Ever since I was a freshman I wanted to come out here and play a Senior Night game and play varsity baseball,” Freeman said. “It’s hard it got taken away, and I’m just glad we got to have something.”
Zaragoza added: “After not seeing each other for a month or so, obviously we miss all the guys back in the locker room or out here on the field practicing, but I love that we’re having this. It’s better than ending on nothing.”
As their senior years draw to a close, some players are preparing to move down the road to Texas A&M and Blinn, while some are looking forward to continuing their baseball careers in college. Benson and Johnson will attend A&M in the fall. Valerius will attend Blinn, while Zaragoza and Garcia are on looking to sign with a college team. Freeman signed to play at McLennan Community College in Waco and said he’s eager to get started in the fall.
Dillard said watching the seniors grow up both in high school and beyond is the best part of coaching.
“Anytime you have guys go play college baseball, that’s awesome,” Dillard said. “The biggest reward for us as coaches is when we get graduation announcements from college, when we get invited to their weddings and when they have kids and call us. That’s the real wins and that’s what I judge our success on.”
