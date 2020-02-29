SOUTHLAKE — Bryan edged A&M Consolidated 4-1 on Saturday to wrap up play at the Southlake Carroll softball tournament.
Consol also shut out West Mesquite 12-0 on Saturday, while Bryan beat Crandall 2-1.
Consol’s Skylar Zaragoza went 1 for 1 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a walk against West Mesquite, while Lauren Herring struck out three over 2 1/3 no-hit innings, and Claire Sisco allowed just one hit with three strikeouts over the final 1 2/3 innings.
Bryan’s Jessica Adams drove in both of the Lady Vikings’ runs in their win over Crandall with Makayla Marquez scoring the winning run. Adams also earned her first save of the season in relief of starter Kaedyn Filburn (3-3).
Bryan’s Micah Ruiz with 2 for 2 with two RBIs against Consol, while Herring and Sierra Anderson each had two hits for the Lady Tigers.
Bryan went 4-2 at the tournament. The Lady Vikings will return to District 14-6A play at Langham Creek at 7 p.m. Tuesday (JV at 5 p.m.).
A&M Consolidated 12, West Mesquite 0
West Mesquite 000 0 — 0 1 3
Consol 543 0 — 12 7 2
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Aiyana Coleman 2-4, run; Lauren Herring 2-4, run; Skylar Zaragoza 1-1, 3 RBIs, 3 runs, walk.
Bryan 2, Crandall 1
Bryan 001 010 0 — 2 4 2
Crandall 000 100 0 — 1 2 0
W — Kaedyn Filburn (3-3). S — Jessica Adams (1).
Leading hitters: BRYAN (8-5) — Alexis Rodriguez 2-2, double, run, walk, 2 steals; Adams 1-2, 2 RBIs, walk; Makayla Marquez 1-2, run.
Bryan 4, A&M Consolidated 1 (5 innings)
Bryan 101 02 — 4 6 2
Consol 000 01 — 1 5 2
W — Adams (6-2).
Leading hitters: BRYAN (9-5) — Micah Ruiz 2-2, 2 RBIs, run, walk steal; Rodriguez 1-2, run, 2 steals; Adams 1-2, double, RBI; CONSOL — Herring 2-3; Sierra Anderson 2-2, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.