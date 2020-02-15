The Bryan boys basketball team has no chance at a postseason berth in District 14-6A, but the Vikings are rounding into form and appear to have a strong group heading into next season.
Juniors Dylan Glover and Rodney Johnson Jr. combined for 38 points, and Bryan made 13 of 29 3-pointers to earn a 78-65 victory over Cypress Ranch on Friday at Viking Gym.
Building off an upset over then-district leader Cypress Park last week, the Vikings (13-17, 5-10) shot 46% from the field and outrebounded the Mustangs 38-22, dominating for several stretches and leading the entire second half.
Glover scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and Johnson had 16 points and 14 rebounds.
“I tell our guys that they are a [playoff caliber] team,” Bryan coach Jonathan Hines said. “We’re just a little young and inexperienced, but tonight they made plays early that helped the lead grow. In some of our games that we lost by three or less, we haven’t made those plays early. So our thing is every possession matters, and they really bought into that tonight.”
Five Vikings made 3-pointers, led by a 4-of-5 performance from junior Camden Gray for all of his 12 points. The guard also sparked a 10-1 run late in the second quarter to give Bryan control.
Trailing 35-34, Gray received a pass from Xavier Duren and hit a 3 to give the Vikings the lead with less than two and a half minutes left in the first half. Duren then hit a driving layup, and JD Smith made a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 41-35 with 1:36 left.
After Cy-Ranch’s Mike Hawkins split a pair of free throws, Gray hit another 3-pointer to cap the two-minute run for a 44-36 lead.
Cy-Ranch guard Ryan Moore ended the half with a steal and a layup, and Charles Satterwhite further cut into the lead with a pair of free throws two minutes into the third quarter to get within 44-40. But the Mustangs (12-20, 3-12) never got closer than four points, the last time coming at 63-59 midway through the fourth quarter.
Glover responded with a jumper on the next possession, and after a tip-in from Satterwhite, junior Dom Caldwell made a corner 3-pointer and Johnson hit a jumper from the free-throw line to push the lead back to 70-61.
Glover later slammed home the exclamation point on a dunk assisted by Caldwell with about 15 seconds left.
“I told my teammates to look for me, and I was going to dunk it,” Glover said. “We have a great student section. They’ve been real supportive all year, and we’ve just been getting better.”
Caldwell scored 11 points, and Tereus Henderson added eight points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Bryan will wrap its season with a road matchup at Cypress Woods at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“The core of our group will be back,” Hines said, “and we add some pieces, so I think we’ll be pretty good.”
Bryan 78, Cypress Ranch 65
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
CY-RANCH (12-20, 3-12) — Franklin Sampson 1 0-0 3, Ryan Moore 6 0-0 15, Mike Hawkins 4 4-5 12, Josh Cottonham 2 2-2 8, Jayden Patcha 1 1-1 3, Dubem Muoneke 2 6-8 10, Charles Satterwhite 3 8-14 14. TOTALS: 19-54 21-30 65.
BRYAN (13-17, 5-10) — JD Smith 1 2-2 5, Xavier Duren 1 0-0 2, Rodney Johnson Jr. 6 3-4 16, Camden Gray 4 0-0 12, Tereus Henderson 4 0-2 8, Dom Caldwell 3 2-2 11, Dylan Glover 9 0-1 22, Victor Grear 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 29-63 7-11 78.
Cypress Ranch 22 16 11 16 — 65
Bryan 23 21 13 21 — 78
FG%: Cy-Ranch 35.2%; Bryan 46.0%
FT%: Cy-Ranch 70.0%; Bryan 63.6%
3-pointers: Cy-Ranch 6-25, 24.0% (Moore 3, Cottonham 2, Sampson); Bryan 13-29, 44.8% (Gray 4, Glover 4, Caldwell 3, Smith, Johnson).
Rebounds: Cy-Ranch 22; Bryan 38 (Johnson 14, Henderson 7, Duren 5, Caldwell 4).
Turnovers: Cy-Ranch 13; Bryan 14.
Next: Bryan at Cypress Woods, 7 p.m. Tuesday
