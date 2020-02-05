Rodney Johnson’s 3-pointer at the buzzer fell short, and for the second time in as many attempts against Cypress Lakes, the Bryan boys basketball team came up on the short end of a one-possession game 53-50 on Tuesday in District 14-6A play at Viking Gym.
The Vikings, who trailed throughout the second half, had a shot to send a second game against the Spartans (15-11, 10-3) into overtime when Khaliq Mateen missed only the second free throw of the night for the Spartans with 7 seconds remaining. The Vikings (11-16, 3-9) brought the ball down court and with 3.18 seconds left called their final timeout.
“We had drawn something up for [Dom Caldwell] to be a decoy and let [Johnson] step out and shoot that shot,” Bryan coach Jonathan Hines said. “They did a good job, switched a guy on to him, and he was covered. It was a smaller guy, so I thought he’d have the opportunity to get a good quality look anyway off the switch.”
The Viking had a few other opportunities to tie the game earlier in the final minute.
With 50 seconds remaining, Tereus Henderson made the first of two free throws but missed the second, leaving Cy-Lakes ahead 49-48. Caldwell also missed two 3-point attempts when the Spartans held 3-point leads. Bryan’s Xavier Duren rebounded Caldwell’s first miss and put it in to close the gap to 51-50, but the Vikings couldn’t get closer as the Spartans remained in second place in 14-6A.
“It stinks that we didn’t come out on top, because we had opportunities late,” Hines said. “We just didn’t make the shots. They are the No. 2 team in the district, so we are playing them tough, just not getting over the hump.”
The Spartans’ strategy once they got a 34-28 lead late in the second quarter was to make that hump as large as possible by slowing the pace offensively.
Although it shortened the game, the Spartans never really got out of the strategy what they fully intended as the Vikings kept their poise on the defensive end and came up with enough steals that Cy-Lakes only had one possession that lasted for more than a minute. That possession came late in the fourth quarter and ended with Henderson stealing the ball that eventually led to him getting to the free-throw line.
“[Cy-Lakes’ strategy] wasn’t frustrating at all, and that is a credit to our defense,” Hines said. “I think we had done some things to frustrate them, and they weren’t getting the same looks they got at their house. Our guys did a real good job at practice of preparing to defend their actions, and we did a good job, and so they thought the best way to score was to pull us out of our zone [defense] and stretch out our man. The guys didn’t fall for it. They stayed true.”
The Spartans did get a couple of layups in stretching the Bryan defense, but the key came at the free-throw line. The Spartans made 15 of 17, with Devin Flem connecting on 8 of 8 as the bulk of his 10 points. Khaliq Mateen made 5 of 6 free throws and sank all but one of his four 3-point attempts to lead the Spartans with 16 points. Marcelous Paul made two 3s before fouling out with 14 points.
Johnson matched Mateen’s 16 points and was a force on the boards, especially in the first half when the Viking scored a majority of their points on second chances.
“He played really strong on the offensive end as far as rebounding and defensive rebounding,” Hines said. “He came in off a down game over at Bridgeland when he got in foul trouble, and so he responded well with a lot of energy tonight. That was good to see as far as his game goes.”
Henderson finished with seven points, and Duren and Victor Grear each had six.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Vikings, who host league-leading Cypress Park on Friday.
“We are out of the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean we are not playing for something,” Hines said. “These guys have a lot of pride, and they did a good job tonight. Not everyone shot the ball well. Not everyone took care of the ball, but overall teamwise I was proud of the guys. I thought they played really hard.”
Cypress Lakes 53, Bryan 50
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)
CY-LAKES (15-12, 10-3) — Marcelous Paul 5 2-3 5 14, Khaliq Mateen 4 5-6 2 16, Josh McMillian 0 0-0 0 0, Amir Turner 4 0-0 1 8, Kelan Dove 2 0-0 0 5, Devin Flem 1 8-8 4 10, Del Vonte LaFleur 0 0-0 1 0. TOTALS: 16 15-17 13 53
BRYAN (11-16, 3-9) JD Smith 0 1-2 1 1, Umber Christian 1 0-0 0 3, Xavier Duren 2 1-1 0 6, Rodney Johnson 7 2-4 2 16, Camden Gray 1 0-0 2 3, Tereus Henderson 1 5-7 4 7, Dom Caldwell 1 0-0 4 3, Dylan Glover 2 0-0 2 5, Aleks Kalaouze 0 0-0 0 0, Victor Grear 3 0-0 2 6. TOTALS: 18 9-14 17 50.
Cy-Lakes 15 14 11 13 — 53
Bryan 15 9 13 13 — 50
