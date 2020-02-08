Junior Dom Caldwell scored 22 points to lead the Bryan boys basketball team to a 68-54 victory over first-place Cypress Park in District 14-6A action Friday at Viking Gym.
Bryan’s Tereus Henderson and Camden Gray each scored 11 points, with Henderson adding three assists and two steals. Rodney Johnson Jr. had 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and a block, and Victor Grear had a team-high six assists.
After the game, there was a brief altercation that started with taunting between both teams’ players. Fans entered the court area, but administrators were able to separate the two sides before the incident escalated, according to Bryan head coach Jonathan Hines.
Bryan (12-16, 4-9) will play at Cypress Springs at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Cy-Park (21-9) fell into a tie for second in 14-6A at 10-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.