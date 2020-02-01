Junior Ramiro Moreno had a hat trick, and Cesar Silva had an assist to lead the Bryan boys soccer team past Cypress Lakes 3-1 on Friday in District 14-6A play at Merrill Green Stadium.
Moreno scored two goals in the first half off set pieces then added a third goal off a midfield pass from Silva, firing from 25 yards to give the Vikings a 3-0 lead early in the second half.
Bryan’s JV Blue lost 2-1. Juan Maldonado scored for the Vikings, while Chandler Freeman and John Uribe split time in goal.
Bryan’s JV Silver lost 2-0. Alexys Ramirez played in goal for Bryan.
Bryan (6-2-3, 2-1-1) will play at Cypress Park on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.