Rony Puerto scored a hat trick in the first 22 minutes, and the Bryan boys soccer team held off Cypress Woods 3-1 to end the first half of District 14-6A play Saturday at Merrill Green Stadium.
Puerto scored on an assist from Christopher Chavez in the sixth minute and again in the ninth minute on an assist from Fabricio Araujo. Cy-Woods scored to cut Bryan’s lead to 2-1, but Puerto struck again in the 22nd minute, this time on an assist from Ramiro Moreno.
Cesar Silva, Josue Gonzalez and Yanni Vasilakis also played well for the Vikings (7-5-3, 3-4-1).
Bryan’s JV Blue won 2-1 with Bryce Luckie earning the win in goal for Bryan.
Bryan’s JV Silver lost 2-0. Aleys Ramirez played in goal for the Vikings
