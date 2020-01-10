The Bryan boys soccer team beat Fort Worth Boswell 5-0 and tied Joshua 1-1 on Thursday in the Aggieland Classic.
Bryan’s Rony Puerto had a hat trick and an assist against Boswell, while Ramiro Moreno and Christopher Chavez each scored goals. Luis Sanchez had an assist, and Josue Gonzalez earned the shutout in goal.
Bryan’s Javier Munoz scored off an assist from for Chavez against Joshua. Gonzalez played in goal for the Vikings (2-0-1).
Bryan was scheduled to play Bastrop on Friday at A&M Consolidated’s Tigerland Stadium, but the match was postponed until Saturday due to poor weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.