HOUSTON — Rony Puerto scored in the 77th minute on an assist from Christian Alor, and Josue Gonzalez earned the shutout in goal to lead the Bryan boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Langham Creek in District 14-6A play Tuesday.
Bryan’s JV Blue lost 3-0. Matthew Gibson, Bryce Luckie and Aidan Posada played well for the Vikings, and Chandler Freeman played in goal.
Bryan’s JV Silver lost 4-0. John Michael Torres and Aziel Obregon played well for Bryan with Alexys Ramirez in goal.
Bryan will host district-leading Bridgeland on Friday at Stephen F. Austin Middle School. Bryan is hosting the Viking Relays on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.