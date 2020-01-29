CYPRESS — The Bryan boys soccer team lost to Bridgeland 2-0 on Tuesday in District 14-6A play.
Midfielder Ramiro Moreno and Christopher Chavez helped the Vikings (5-2-3, 1-1-1) create scoring chances, but they couldn’t capitalize on them as the Bears (7-2-3, 4-0) remained undefeated in district.
Bryan’s JV Blue tied Bridgeland 0-0, while Bridgeland beat Bryan’s JV Silver 4-0.
The Vikings will host Cypress Lakes on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.
