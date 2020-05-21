The Bryan boys soccer team honored its eight seniors and held its annual team banquet with a Senior Night celebration Wednesday at Merrill Green Stadium.
Bryan’s seniors include Uriel Murillo, Rony Puerto, Cesar Silva, Yanni Vasilakis, Benjamin Velazquez, Makimbo Fergusson Demming and Roger Maldonado and student trainer Brianna Moreno.
Murillo earned the Viking Award on Wednesday. He also has earned academic all-state honors and plans to major in accounting at Houston Baptist.
Puerto made the All-District-14-6A first team and was named the Vikings’ offensive MVP. He plans to attend Blinn in the fall.
Silva also earned the Viking Award and all-state academic honors along with make the all-district second team. He plans to begin college at Blinn and transfer to Sam Houston State or Texas A&M while studying construction management.
Vasilakis was named a team co-MVP and earned the Viking Award. He also made the all-district second team and earned academic all-state honors. He plans to attend Texas.
Velazquez earned the team’s Dedication Award and honorable mention all-district. He plans to study heavy diesel mechanics at the Universal Technical Institute.
Moreno earned academic all-state honors and plans to major in education at A&M.
Other Bryan team award winners included Ramiro Moreno (co-MVP), Luis Sanchez (defensive MVP) and Maldonado (Dedication Award).
