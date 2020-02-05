The Bryan boys soccer team lost to Cypress Park 4-3 in a back-and-forth District 14-6A match Tuesday.
Cy-Park built a 2-0 lead, but Ramiro Moreno scored two goals to tie the match, then Rony Puerto scored to give Bryan a 3-2 lead in the second half. Cy-Park answered with two goals over the final 15 minutes.
Bryan’s Uriel Murillo had an assist, and Josue Gonzalez played in goal.
Cy-Park is tied for sixth at 2-3 in district, while Bryan fell into a tie for fourth at 2-2-1.
Bryan’s JV Blue lost 3-1. Bryan’s Kelvin Zelaya scored a goal, and Chandler Freeman played in goal.
Bryan’s JV Silver finished in a 3-3 tie. Carlos Perez Rodriguez scored two goals for Bryan, while Edgar Marquez had one goal, and Alexys Ramirez played goalkeeper.
The Vikings will host Cypress Springs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium. The match will be broadcast live online at BCSBall.com.
