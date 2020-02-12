CYPRESS — The Bryan boys soccer team lost to Cypress Ranch 4-1 on Wednesday in District 14-6A play.
Rony Puerto scored a goal, while Luis Sanchez and Yanni Vasilakis played well for the Vikings (6-5-3, 2-4-1).
Bryan’s JV Blue won 2-0. Kelvin Zelaya scored both goals for Bryan. Yair Vega had an assist, and Chandler Freeman earned the shutout in goal.
Bryan’s JV Silver lost 1-0.
Bryan will host Cypress Woods at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Merrill Green Stadium. The JV Silver will play at 10 a.m. and JV Blue at 11:30 a.m.
