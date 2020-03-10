CYPRESS — The Bryan boys soccer team fell to Cypress Springs 3-0 on Monday afternoon.
Bryan lost the JV game 5-2 with goals from Kelvin Zelaya and Bryce Luckie.
Bryan will host Cypress Ranch for senior night at 7:45 p.m. March 17. The pregame ceremonies will begin at 7:30 p.m.
