The Bryan boys soccer team lost to Cypress Springs 4-2 on Friday in District 14-6A play at Merrill Green Stadium.
Bryan’s Rony Puerto scored on a Yanni Vasilakis assist to cut Cy-Springs’ lead to 2-1, and Ramiro Moreno scored to cut Cy-Springs’ lead to 3-2 just before halftime, but that’s as close as the Vikings would get.
Josue Gonzalez played in goal for Bryan.
Bryan’s JV Silver played to a 0-0 tie, and the Bryan JV Blue lost 4-0.
The Vikings will play at Cypress Ranch on Wednesday.
