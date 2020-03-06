The Bryan boys soccer team tied Cypress Park 4-4 in District 14-6A play Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.
Rony Puerto gave Bryan a 1-0 halftime lead. Ramiro Moreno, Christopher Chazez and Puerto scored in the second half for a 4-0 lead, but Cy-Park scored four goals in the final 15 minutes, including two on penalty kicks.
Bryan’s JV Blue team lost 2-1 with Kelvin Zeyala scoring the Vikings’ goal.
Bryan (7-13, 5-8) will play at Cypress Springs on Monday.
