Freshman goalkeeper Josue Gonzales and his defense helped the Bryan boys soccer team tie Langham Creek 0-0 in District 14-6A play Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.

Bryan’s Benjamin Velazquez, Roger Maldonado, Nico Bulhof, Luis Sanchez and Yanni Vasilakis played well defensively. Vikings midfielder Uriel Murillo also made a key first-half save while holding on the goal line.

Langham Creek beat Bryan’s JV Blue 2-0 and Bryan’s JV Silver 3-0.

Bryan will continue 14-6A play at Bridgeland on Tuesday.

