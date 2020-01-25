Freshman goalkeeper Josue Gonzales and his defense helped the Bryan boys soccer team tie Langham Creek 0-0 in District 14-6A play Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.
Bryan’s Benjamin Velazquez, Roger Maldonado, Nico Bulhof, Luis Sanchez and Yanni Vasilakis played well defensively. Vikings midfielder Uriel Murillo also made a key first-half save while holding on the goal line.
Langham Creek beat Bryan’s JV Blue 2-0 and Bryan’s JV Silver 3-0.
Bryan will continue 14-6A play at Bridgeland on Tuesday.
