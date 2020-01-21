The Bryan boys soccer team opened District 14-6A play with a 4-1 victory over Tomball Memorial at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday night.
Fabrico Araujo scored twice with Christopher Chavez and Ramiro Moreno each scoring once for Bryan. Cesar Silva had an assist. Yanni Vasilakis and Kenneth Paz keyed the defense in front of goalkeepr Josue Gonzalez for the Vikings (5-1-2), who play at Langham Creek on Friday.
