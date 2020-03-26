Bryan boys track and field head coach Bret Page shares the same responsibility as every coach to help his team navigate the most uncharted of waters.
Just as the Vikings were growing closer to reaching their seasonal peak, the University Interscholastic League suspended all contests, practices and workouts through March 29 first then extended the suspension through May 4 at the earliest due to the coronavirus.
Page has to find a way to keep his athletes organized while they wait to find out when the UIL will allow activities to resume.
“It’s one thing you think, ‘Oh my goodness, what am I going to do? Or how are we going to prepare for this?’ But the other thing we have to think about if we’re talking about on the competition field is that everybody’s going to be on the same level playing field,” Page said. “So whenever we’re allowed to come back to practice and it’s deemed safe for everybody, then we will and we’ll continue to practice just like we do every week.”
Page admits that there will need to be adjustments to workouts once they resume as many student-athletes will be out of shape from the long layoff.
If the District 14-6A meet is held, the Vikings would likely have one week to prepare in the best-case scenario. Regardless, Page still plans to assess his athletes like normal and put them in the best position to compete.
Page said the Vikings’ strength springs from the quarter mile. Taking advantage of a good group of senior leaders, Bryan has several sprinters capable of running the 400 meters who also can use that athleticism into numerous events as well.
“You can do a lot of things if you have a lot of guys who can run a quarter,” Page said. “This year that’s one of the things that we have had, so it’s allowed us some flexibility to move some kids in different events to not only be better for themselves but also get points for the team.”
Bryan’s senior leaders include Willie Jones and Wayland Moody. Jones has anchored the squad’s mile relay this season and leads the Vikings in the 800 with a top time of 2 minutes, 2.99 seconds.
“He’s one of our seniors that has really stepped up and has a great work ethic and a great attitude every day and it shows because his times have been dropping week to week,” Page said.
Normally a hurdler, Moody also has been running the mile relay and 400 and leads the team in the latter with a time of 52.26, according to Texas MileSplit. He was hampered by an injury earlier this season but in his recovery process asked to run the 100, Page said. Moody’s goal is to get back into shape to run the 110 hurdles when the moment arises.
One benefit of the suspension is that the entire team will have ample time to recover from any injuries. Once they are all back together, Page says the goals will still be the same.
“Track is a very objective sport,” Page said. “You’re going to run a time and your time is going to tell you whether you got better or you got worse. So we’re going to give them workouts to get them back in the best shape we can get them, but we want them to try to run their best times. Sometimes it’s easier said than done to get good conditioning in. We might be further behind, but we’re always going to strive to be better, to better our times every week. If we can do that, everything sort of takes care of itself.”
