Bryan-College Station is being considered as a possible host for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Softball World Series in 2021 and ’22.
The week-long event annually draws 10 teams. Marc Burchard, the NAIA’s senior manager of championship events, will be in B-CS on Feb. 7 to tour the area, including Texas A&M’s Davis Diamond where the games would be played.
B-CS is one of two sites under consideration.
The economic impact for the community chosen would be $370,000, according to Zach Tigert, sports marketing manager for Bryan-College Station Sports + Events.
The 2019 NAIA World Series was held in Springfield, Missouri, on May 23-29. Oklahoma City defeated Southern Oregon for the title.
This season’s 40th annual NAIA Softball World series will be May 21-27 in Columbus, Georgia. It had been scheduled to return to Springfield but was moved because of a scheduling conflict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.