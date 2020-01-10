CYPRESS — Symoria Adkins helped the Bryan girls basketball team build an early lead, but Cypress Springs countered for a 37-22 victory in District 14-6A play Friday.
Adkins scored five points in the first quarter as Bryan led 7-6 after one period. Cy-Springs used a big second quarter to lead 20-13 at halftime and controlled the second half.
Reagan Garrison led the Lady Vikings with six points.
Cypress Springs 37, Bryan 22
BRYAN — Jajinae Williams 2, Kennedy Gibbs 3, Bre Mack 2, Dajasia Johnson 2, Reagan Garrison 6, Jonnae King 2, Symoria Adkins 5.
CYPRESS SPRINGS — Alyssa Harris 3, Leyla Boutte 2, Emari Sidney 3, Anaiah Wade 14, Aiyana Johnson 4, Sian Phipps 9.
Bryan 7 6 3 6 — 22
Cypress Springs 6 14 9 8 — 37
