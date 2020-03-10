The Bryan girls soccer team needed just 26 minutes to score three goals and comeback to beat Cypress Springs 3-1 in District 14-6A play on Monday at Merrill Green Stadium.
With the win, Bryan (9-12, 7-7) remains in fifth place in the district standings with Cy Springs (4-18-1, 0-13-1) in last.
Bryan head coach Chris Gibson said his team was persistent and it made all the difference.
“They didn’t get frustrated; they just kept plugging away and looking for chances. I told them to continue to be aggressive and good things will happen, and they did that,” Gibson said. “They took shots when they needed to. It’s not the 7-4 game we had earlier in the year, and [Cy Springs] did 180 degrees better. They worked hard, and they made us work.”
Although Cy Springs hasn’t won a district game, the Lady Vikings found themselves down 1-0 just two minutes into the second half. The Lady Panthers’ Yasly Escobar took a free kick from 15 yards out and put the ball in the top right corner of the goal, grazing the fingertips of Bryan goalkeeper, Ally Surley.
Bryan created three more opportunities to score in the next 11 minutes, including an Emeyda Cruz corner kick that nearly crossed the goal line but was ruled no good by the referees after Cy Springs’ goalkeeper Ruth Sierra gained control of it.
Cruz got another chance almost three minutes later when she drew a foul inside the box. Cruz put the penalty kick into the top right corner, missing the hands of Sierra for the first time in the game and putting the crowd on their feet.
From then on, the Lady Vikings were in control. At the 16th minute, Halee Hernandez dribbled down field with a defender on her, stopped and backed up to create space and fired a shot from 20 yards out into the right side of the goal, putting Bryan up 2-1.
“I told them to keep shooting,” Gibson said. “Their goalie was fantastic — she was in the right spot, she caught everything and didn’t give up any rebounds. ... You have to move her; you have to cause her to go to one side or the other. Their keeper did an amazing job of making us have to work.”
Cy Springs had an opportunity to tie the match when Averiee Kibbles took an open shot from 20 yards, but the ball glanced off the crossbar.
With 6:45 left on the clock, senior Kiara Acuna attempted a shot that looked as if it would be called the same as Cruz’s corner kick. Sierra got a hand on the ball but not until it had already gone past the goal line. The refs called it in, and Bryan secured a 3-1 victory at home.
The last time the two teams faced each other, Bryan won 7-4, but this time around, the goalkeepers ran a tight ship. Sierra had major saves in the first half with most of the action being on Cy Springs’ side. And although, Surley didn’t see much action until the second half, she cleared anything close to her.
Cruz and Hernandez were a dynamic duo for the Lady Vikings in the first half, taking shot after shot. Cruz took more than five shots in the first 20 minutes, but couldn’t find the net due to Sierra. Bryan’s Madison Laird took a free kick from the 15-yard line before it was knocked out by Sierra. Hernandez rebounded the ball and passed it to the center of the field just inches from the goal, but it was broken up by Cy Springs defenders.
At the 11-minute mark, the Lady Panthers get a corner kick, putting them closer to Surley than they had been all game, but the ball was broken up by Bryan defendersStarke Hernandez and Crus took a couple more shots to close out the first half tied at 0.
According to Gibson, the rain from earlier in the day could have been the reason for a standstill first half.
“It causes the ball to not bounce the same. The grass doesn’t have a stick or catch to it so it slides,” Gibson said. “A lot of our through balls carry and it was on both sides. Both teams had excellent ideas and I thought developed well and it was just that final connection where the ball carried through.”
Bryan will return to the field to face Cypress Ranch on the road, while Cy Springs hosts Tomball Memorial. Both games are at 7:30 p.m. March 17. Bryan will face the top two teams in the district to close the regular season, but Gibson said the Lady Vikings are ready for the challenge.
“We play No. 1 and 2 to end the year. [Our plan is] to make them work as hard as they can. We’re not going to give in and give them any easy 5-0, 6-0 games,” Gibson said. “That’s all I’ve ever asked for any game. You make the opponent work and have to play hard and good things will happen, whether we win or lose.”
