For a soccer program that’s still building and adjusting to its rise to Class 6A last season, the Bryan Lady Vikings have a solid place to start — with each other.
“We’ve preached that we’re a family,” Bryan coach Chris Gibson said. “I want these girls to be like sisters for each other. They’ve really bonded, come together, and they all support each other and go to nonsoccer events to watch and offer support. They don’t have to worry about fitting into this group here or this group there. It makes coaching easier when you don’t have to worry about different dynamics and having to make sure we’re all on the same page.”
The Lady Vikings (2-6, 0-1) will be relying on that group bond as they traverse a tough District 14-6A schedule for the second straight season.
Bryan, which lost 5-1 to Tomball Memorial on Tuesday, will face a Houston-heavy district with teams that feature several players on travel teams in the area, a luxury not as readily available in Bryan.
But the Lady Vikings bring some talent of their own to the pitch. Gibson believes speed is their biggest team strength, and he said they also see the field and pass well. One of the top speedsters is sophomore Emeyda Cruz, who leads the team with 10 goals.
Gibson also said he has confidence in a senior class led by Sarah Gregory and Brandy Murillo, both captains, as well as Meagan Martinez. Bryan also gets a boost from junior Halee Hernandez, who made all-district as a freshman in 18-5A and is returning from injury. Gibson anticipates the speedy Hernandez will be able to put pressure on opposing teams.
Junior Jane Covey leads the Bryan back line, and senior goalkeeper Melanie Munoz is a returner who has shown plenty of promise early in the season.
“Our back line shuts down the counter well, and they don’t get frazzled,” Gibson said. “They work well together; they don’t run on each other’s position. They all know they’re each going to do their job. It’s a trust factor.”
As for Munoz, Gibson said he is pleased with the work she’s put in to grab control of the goalkeeper job and is impressed at the pace at which she is improving. He also added that competition from younger players has pushed her to get even better.
There’s plenty of pieces for Bryan to build a team capable of competing in 14-6A. For Gibson, it’s about finding the right combinations, and the Lady Vikings’ familial-type bond will be vital in figuring that out.
“We’re still finding chemistry, who can play where,” Gibson said. “We tried multiple formations, and we have two or three that look pretty good. Going into district, we’re focused. We’re ready, and we know we’re in a strong district. If we take care of the little things, big things will fall into place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.