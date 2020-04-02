The Bryan girls track and field team had back-to-back strong showings at the Belton Big Red Relays and Viking Relays before the season was put on hold by the coronavirus.
“I felt like our kids finally got into the groove of being a track team,” third-year head coach Jennifer Pittman said. “I get a lot of my kiddos from basketball. It’s kind of a transition period because we’ve already started practice by the time they get done with basketball and come out. Everybody was moving in the same direction, working hard, getting into the groove of practices and meets. I felt pretty confident about us moving forward.”
Pittman liked the versatility of her 20-player varsity squad.
“They’ve all stepped up and done multiple events,” Pittman said. “I felt like we were going to be OK.”
The Lady Vikings had quality to offset a lack of quantity with junior Rajer Gurode and sophomore Symoria Adkins leading the way.
Gurode has been one of the team’s leading point scorers for three seasons. She won the 100 meters (12.15 seconds) and 200 (25.10) at the Viking Relays on the heels of a second-place finish in the 200 at Belton.
Adkins brought home five medals from the Viking Relays. She won the 100 hurdles (15.97), took second in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and triple jump (35-11) and ran legs on the third-place 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams. Adkins also won the 100 hurdles at Belton.
They get support from sophomore Sailor Todaro and junior McKenna Webb.
Todaro set the school record in the pole vault with a 12-0 effort at the first meet of the season and followed it up with victories at Belton and the Viking Relays.
Webb placed fifth in the 300 hurdles at the Viking Relays. A year ago she was hurt in the first meet of the season and didn’t return.
“She’s come back and she’s been doing pretty well,” Pittman said.
Bryan hasn’t competed since the Viking Relays on Feb. 28.
Pittman believed Bryan was on schedule for strong individual showings at the District 14-6A meet, which originally had been scheduled for this week.
“This year, I felt we were trying to get them as far [into the postseason] as we possibly can in individual events vs. putting all our marbles in a relay,” Pittman said.
The exception would be the 4x400, because it includes a group of girls “who enjoy running it,” Pittman said.
Bryan scored points in the 4x400 its last two meets but has to lower its time to score in the nine-team, Cypress-oriented 14-6A, Pittman said.
Relays and sprints were Bryan’s strengths last year because of seniors Da’janae Pharms and Rayla Hawkins, who helped the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams reach regionals. Pharms and Hawkins have been missed, but Gurode reached regionals last season in the 100 and 200 and Adkins went in the 100 hurdles. Todaro also finished fifth in the area meet in the pole vault.
The girls have been sending text messages to Pittman about the season, and she’s told them to keep practicing. Pittman is confident the dedicated competitors, especially those who take part in AAU events, are taking care of business.
Pittman sent a mass email to the team when the UIL halted activities, explaining as much as possible about the situation. She also gave them workout plans through this week. She plans to send out a follow-up email with the suspension now extended to May 4.
“I tell them to stay in shape just in case,” Pittman said. “Get out and run when you can if you’re able to get over to one of the middle schools that have their track open.”
