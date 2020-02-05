Bryan has hired Stephanie March-Smith to be the Lady Vikings’ next head volleyball coach, Bryan ISD athletic director Janice Williamson announced Tuesday.
March-Smith was chosen from a pool of three finalists and took over coaching responsibilities Monday, when she met with players for the first time.
She replaces Chelsie Lemley, who led Bryan to the Class 6A playoffs in her only season as head coach. Lemley took over the role in May 2019 when former coach Ashley Davis resigned to accept the head coaching position at Hays Consolidated. Lemley, who gave birth to twins last week, is on maternity leave and will be relocating with her family in July.
“We want this transition to be as seamless as possible for the kids,” Williamson said. “We want them to be ready to roll for next season. There’s a little overlap but not much [between coaches].”
March-Smith has previous head coaching stops at Tyler John Tyler, Beaumont Ozen and Baytown Lee as well as a stint as an assistant at Chapel Hill. Over the last two years, she moved into a full-time teacher position for Goose Creek while coaching club teams in the area.
“She’s high energy; she is optimistic and believes in being a teacher of the game,” Williamson said of the new hire. “There are a couple camps [of thinking] out there that you take kids that have played club and mold them to your offense and defense. The other side is you have your offense and defense, and you welcome experienced players, and you have others that can contribute if you can teach them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.